Assam DGP GP Singh Apologizes for Police Using Force During Vehicle Checks, Calls Actions Unacceptable

Guwahati: The Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, has issued a public apology after a video surfaced showing police personnel using canes or lathis during routine vehicle checks. The DGP condemned the unwarranted use of force and harsh measures, stating that such actions are unacceptable.

In a statement, the DGP advised police personnel to restrict the use of lawful force to only unlawful assemblies and against criminals and not in routine situations like vehicle checks. The DGP also announced that the police personnel concerned and supervising officers involved in the incident have been suitably advised and counseled.

