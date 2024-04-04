Assam: Flying squads seize over Rs 4 lakh cash during vehicle checks in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: Drives are going on under Flying Squad team of Bongaigaon in connection with Lok Sabha Election 2024. An amount of Rs.4,31,200 were seized by flying squad team of Bongaigaon at Sahid Vedi on Wednesday at about 3pm without any authentic document. As per rule one cannot carry more than Rs.50,000 without any authentic document at the time of election as per guideline of Election Commission of India.

Therefore it was asked by the Bongaigaon district administration, not to carry more than Rs.50,000 at the period of Lok Sabha Election 2024 without any authentic document.

