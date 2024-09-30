Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for Class-III Posts Concludes in State

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The second round of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill in different state government establishments and posts of driver (HSLC), was held amid internet blackout from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. without any incidents on Sunday.

A whopping 7,34,080 candidates applied for appearing in the recruitment examinations to be conducted in two shifts: the first shift comprising 5,29,989 candidates for Bachelor's Degree level Class-III posts from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second shift of 2,04,091 candidates were to appear for HSLC (driver) posts from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in as many as 822 examination centres across 27 districts in the state.

