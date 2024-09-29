Assam: Internet outage from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today for ADRE

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The second round of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill in different state government establishments and posts of driver (HSLC), will be held on Sunday. All necessary measures, including an internet blackout, will be taken to ascertain peaceful and fair examinations.

A whopping 7,34,080 candidates have applied for appearing in the recruitment examinations to be conducted in two shifts; the first shift comprising 5,29,989 candidates will appear for Bachelor's Degree level Class-III posts from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second shift of 2,04,091 candidates will appear for HSLC (driver) posts from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in 822 examination centres spread across 27 districts in the state on Sunday.

Several new measures have been adopted to ensure a free, fair, and transparent recruitment examination. Candidates were advised to verify the location of the examination venue a day in advance so that they do not face any problems on the day of the examination. All candidates have been directed to report at least one and a half hours before commencement of examination for thorough checking and frisking.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for frisking of candidates before entering examination centres for ensuring a fair and transparent examination environment. There will be separate enclosures or frisking of female candidates. One Anganwadi worker/Anganwadi helper/ASHA worker will be present near the frisking area of female candidates. In case of improper frisking, the candidate has been instructed to immediately report to the centre-in-charge.

In order to ensure speedy frisking, candidates have been advised to wear half-sleeve attire and wear slippers instead of shoes.

This time, candidates will be permitted to carry transparent personal water bottles without labels. Candidates will also be permitted to take their question booklets with them after the examination.

As it was observed on earlier such occasions that some unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different mobile applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), YouTube, Cam-Scanner, etc., which are based on Internet/Wi-Fi/Mobile Data Connectivity, there will be curtailment of internet services in the entire state of Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29, 2024 (Sunday).

It was however clarified by the government that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during the aforesaid period.

The government is going to conduct written examinations for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill in different state government establishments for the eligible candidates through the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III." Also, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has been engaged as the testing agency.

The recruitment exams for Grade-IV posts for HSLC-level and Class VIII-level will be held on October 27, 2024.

