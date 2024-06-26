Assam: Dispur Police arrested fake ULFA cadres

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dispur Police busted an extortion racket for demanding money in the name of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

According to police sources, the two arrested persons attempted to extort money from a businessman. But when the businessmen approached the police regarding the incident, the resulting operation led to the arrest of Subhash Das of Bannibari in Mukalmua and Nayan Kamal Deka of Belsorin Nalbari.

Police sources mentioned that one of the miscreants knew the son of the businessman who resides near Borbari, Guwahati, before this incident.

Posing as ULFA cadres, the miscreants demanded money from the victim. A case numbered 602/2024 under Section 387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered with the police regarding the incident.

