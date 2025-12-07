Assam down town University hosts EduElevate 2.0 educators conclave in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University organized the second edition of EduElevate – Northeast Educators Conclave – on Saturday at a private hotel in Guwahati, bringing together education leaders, academicians, industry experts and policymakers to discuss student development and the future of higher education. The conclave opened with an inaugural ceremony and lamp lighting. Keynote speaker Dr Dimpy Mahanta of Cotton University underscored the role of institutions in supporting student well-being. A panel moderated by Dr Manjusha Deka Saikia discussed institutional practices for strengthening student mental health, with experts emphasizing awareness-led policies, clinician-driven interventions and supportive learning environments. A second panel, moderated by Dr Sunandan Baruah, examined future workforce needs and the alignment of higher education with AI-driven job markets and the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Panellists highlighted the importance of technology-enabled learning, AI-focused curricula and stronger industry collaborations. The event concluded with the presentation of the AdtU Excellence Awards. PM SHRI Nilbagan Model HS School, Hojai won the School of the Year Award; Prasenjit Sarma of Barpeta received the Teacher of the Year Award; and Vidya: The Living School, Dhemaji was named Emerging School, stated a press release.

