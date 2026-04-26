Assam down town University hosts Job and Internship Fair; Top recruiters participate

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) successfully conducted its 12th Annual Job Fair and 2nd Annual Internship Fair at its campus, drawing significant participation from students, alumni and young job seekers from across the region. The event brought together a wide spectrum of recruiters representing sectors such as healthcare, retail, finance, technology, hospitality, education and manufacturing. Leading companies, including Reliance Jio, Flipkart, Marico, Renault, Kotak Life Insurance, HDFC ERGO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Hitachi and GNRC, among others, took part in the fair.

Participants submitted applications, attended on-the-spot interviews and interacted directly with recruiters to gain insights into industry requirements and current hiring trends. The parallel internship fair also enabled students to explore opportunities aimed at strengthening practical skills and enhancing employability.

Dr Rimjhim Baruah, Director (in-charge) of the Directorate of Career Advancement, said the initiative reflected the institution’s continued effort to prepare students for professional environments through industry engagement. She noted that the strong turnout and active participation demonstrated the growing relevance of such platforms in shaping career pathways.

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