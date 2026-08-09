Guwahati BIS raids fake hallmarking centre in Goalpara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, seized equipment, PVC cards and jewellery during a search and seizure operation at an unauthorised assaying and hallmarking centre at Agia in Goalpara district on Friday.

The operation at M/s Paul Hallmarking Centre followed complaints of alleged violations of the BIS Act, 2016. The establishment was found conducting illegal hallmarking activities using a laser marking machine and PVC card printer.

BIS officials seized the laser marking machine, PVC card printer, CCTV footage records, 27 PVC cards bearing spurious BIS logos and 15.180 grams of jewellery bearing fake hallmarks.

Action is being initiated against the establishment for alleged violation of Section 14(6) of the BIS Act, 2016. The offence carries imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine of at least Rs 1 lakh and up to five times the value of the goods involved, or both.

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