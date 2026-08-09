Over 200 mithuns die of foot-and-mouth disease in Arunachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Over 200 mithuns have died in a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh in the past one month, prompting the state government to deploy an expert team and put veterinary authorities in the eastern districts on high alert, officials said on Saturday.

The highest number of deaths has been reported from Acheso village, where more than 90 mithuns, a bovine animal, have died, followed by Angrim with over 50 fatalities and ALG village with three deaths, Dibang Valley District Veterinary Officer (DVO) Dr Dammo Riba said.

He said the disease has also spread to Aropo, Gipulin and several other villages, where a high number of infections have been detected. The district has a mithun population of 3,925, according to the 21st livestock census.

Veterinary teams have intensified field operations in the affected areas, carrying out spot inspections and providing medicines to sick animals. Riba said he was coordinating with panchayat leaders and mithun owners to monitor the situation and facilitate treatment.

A rapid response team (RRT) constituted by the state government is scheduled to join the containment efforts, while another team will collect samples and conduct an epidemiological investigation to determine the spread and possible source of the infection.

The Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Department has also deployed a four-member team to assess the extent of the outbreak, trace the probable source of infection, collect samples and assist the district authorities in controlling the disease.

The disease investigation officer (eastern zone) at Tezu in Lohit district has issued a high-alert advisory for the eastern districts, directing district veterinary officers to step up surveillance, regulate animal movement, improve bio-security, carry out vaccination and ensure prompt collection of samples.

The authorities have also been asked to submit daily situation reports and coordinate closely with district administrations, police, disaster management officials, forest personnel and village leaders.

Fresh FMD cases have been reported from Yangfo and adjoining areas of East Kameng district and Damro village in Upper Siang, while veterinary authorities in Siang have urged mithun owners to remain alert and report suspected infections without delay.

Officials said a number of affected animals had not received vaccination during the previous FMD vaccination campaign. Outbreaks have also been reported earlier from Papum Pare, Keyi Panyor and Pakke Kessang districts.

The department has issued a statewide advisory following confirmed FMD outbreaks among mithun populations in East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare and Dibang Valley.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals. It can cause major economic losses through animal deaths, reduced productivity, weight loss and restrictions on the movement and trade of livestock.

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