USTM faculty members rank among World’s Top 5% Scientists

GUWAHATI: Two faculty members of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) have been ranked among the World’s Top 5% Scientists in the 2025 SciRank Global Registry for their contributions to scientific research. The recognition was awarded to Dr Yugal Kishore Mohanta of the Department of Applied Biology and Dr Mohit L. Deb of the Department of Chemistry based on their research productivity, citation impact, academic influence and contribution to knowledge creation.

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said the achievement reflected the university’s commitment to research and innovation, while Vice Chancellor Prof. G. D. Sharma said the recognition highlighted the dedication of the two scientists and reinforced USTM’s focus on research, innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration, a press release said.

Also Read: USTM to build university for Zubeen Garg