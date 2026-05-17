Assam Drug Dealers Association opposes 24-hour pharmacy bandh call

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Drug Dealers Association (ADDA), strongly opposed the nationwide 24-hour pharmacy bandh called by the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists on May 20. In a press meet, ADDA president Pramod Mour and general secretary Bikram N. Choudhury stated that shutting down pharmacies for 24 hours would severely affect patients and disrupt the supply of essential medicines. The association asserted that medicines are essential services and said it would not support any action that could hold patients hostage. ADDA, which has more than 20,000 member pharmacies across Assam, appealed to all its members to keep their shops open on 20 May to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines to the public. The association also reiterated its opposition to the online sale of medicines, stating that the Central Government had not yet permitted such sales. According to ADDA, online medicine sales could encourage illegal and unlicensed drug trade.

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