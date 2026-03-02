Two unlicensed pharmacies sealed, three served notices in Bajali drive

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: Acting under the direction of the District Commissioner (DC), Bajali, the Bajali District Administration, in coordination with the Police Administration and the Office of the Inspector of Drugs, carried out a joint inspection drive across the district to ensure regulatory compliance and public safety.

The inspection team was led by Drug Inspector Dr Chandrajit Dohutia, along with Executive Magistrate Dhrubajyoti Das, ACS, and Sub-Inspector Manash Pratim Kumar of Bhawanipur Police Outpost. During the drive, a total of 10 pharmacies were inspected at different locations.

During the operation, two pharmacies located at Sukhmana Bazar and owned by Sultan Mamud and Jeherul Islam were found operating without valid licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The establishments were immediately sealed for violating statutory provisions.

In addition, three other establishments — Jeuti Medical, Haque Medical, and TI Pharmaceutical — were served notices for failing to install mandatory CCTV cameras as required under existing regulations.

District authorities reiterated their firm commitment to strict enforcement of drug control laws to safeguard public health and curb the unlawful sale and distribution of medicines. Officials warned that similar inspection drives will continue in the coming days to ensure full compliance with regulatory norms across Bajali district.

