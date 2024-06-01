Assam Electricity Consumers Demand End to Power Cuts, Smart Meter Installation, and Privatisation

Guwahati: Answering the calls of the All Assam Electricity Consumers Association state committee, the members staged protests across Guwahati, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dhubri, Mangaldai, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Silchar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and several other locations demanding continuous power supply, stopping load shedding, halting installation of smart meters, using of estimated bills as well as privatisation of the department. They also submitted memorandums regarding their demands as a part of their demands.

The protesters displayed placards at Volvo Point in Ulubari, Guwahati and chanted slogans against the inaction, inefficiency and corruption of the government’s power department and continued to voice their demands despite the police trying to stop the protest. The union’s Kamrup Metro District member Pramod Bhagwati later spoke at the protest site.

“The department has failed to provide regular electricity to the people by issuing estimated bills to thousands of customers without meters and increasing electricity tariffs every year,” the union’s state committee conveners Ajay Acharya and Hillol Bhattacharya mentioned. The organisation also threatened to undertake more stringent protests in the future if their demands are not met.

Also Read: Guwahati: New Assamese film ‘Swargaratha’ all set to come to theatres

Also watch: