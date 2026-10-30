Assam: Excise Department Transfers Officials Across Multiple Districts department transfers officials

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has ordered the transfer and reposting of several officials in the Excise Department with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued on October 29, Superintendent of Excise Bedanga Bhushan Saikia has been transferred from Dhubri to Lakhimpur, while Siddhartha Sankar Dutta has been moved from Lakhimpur to Dhubri.

Deputy Superintendent of Excise Prasanta Dutta has been transferred from Bajali to Sivasagar Sadar and will hold the additional charge of Superintendent of Excise, Sivasagar, until further orders. Bikash Deb Roy has been transferred from Sivasagar Sadar to Kaliabor.

Kula Prasad Das has been moved from Margherita to Sonitpur, while Dwipen Borah has been transferred from Sonitpur to Margherita. Excise Inspector Oleenda Choudhury has been transferred from Bokakhat to Tamulpur.

Meanwhile, Excise Inspector Binita Basumatary, posted at the M/S NSSS Wholesale Warehouse, has been attached to the Commissionerate of Excise, Assam, with the additional charge of Inspector of Excise, EIB.

The notification was issued by Joint Secretary to the Assam government's Excise Department Rashmi Baruah Gogoi in the name of the Governor.

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