Guwahati: Man attacked with sharp weapon; accused arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Even as the shock of the killing of five people in Guwahati continues to grip the city, another violent incident has been reported from the Fatasil Ambari area, where a man identified as Achadur alias Bablu was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by Boydul Islam.

According to reports, the injured man was rushed to hospital following the incident. Achadur alias Bablu was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Police launched an operation following the attack and arrested the accused, Boydul Islam. However, the motive behind the attack has not yet been established. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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