Assam HS Results: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma showers heartfelt praises on class 12 achievers

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu also tweeted, “Congratulations! 88.64% students have passed. Arts (88.24%) Sc (90.29%) Com (88.28%) Voc (85.78%). 273908 students had appeared the exam; 242794 students have passed. In 2023, results were declared on 6 June. I appreciate AHSEC for the results on time.”

The AHSEC 12th Exams this year saw a huge number of students participating, with 2,80,216 students taking the exams. Of these, 1,39,486 were boys and 1,42,732 were girls, showing a balanced representation of both genders striving for academic success.

Looking closer at the subject-specific data, it was found that 2,01,089 students took the Arts stream exams. Among them, 40,499 students received first division honors, 65,532 students got second division, and 72,775 students earned third division.