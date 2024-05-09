Assam HS Results: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma showers heartfelt praises on class 12 achievers

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the students who passed their Higher Secondary exams this year, showing support and encouragement.
The Chief Minister congratulated the students shortly after the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the exam results.
Taking to X, the CM wrote, “Congratulations to all my young friends who have passed the Higher Secondary examination this year. Keep striving for excellence in the coming years.For all those who couldn't acheive the desired results, don't be disheartened. Embrace determination, challenge your limits - you shall succeed.”
Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu also tweeted, “Congratulations! 88.64% students have passed. Arts (88.24%) Sc (90.29%) Com (88.28%) Voc (85.78%). 273908 students had appeared the exam; 242794 students have passed. In 2023, results were declared on 6 June. I appreciate AHSEC for the results on time.”
The AHSEC 12th Exams this year saw a huge number of students participating, with 2,80,216 students taking the exams. Of these, 1,39,486 were boys and 1,42,732 were girls, showing a balanced representation of both genders striving for academic success.
Looking closer at the subject-specific data, it was found that 2,01,089 students took the Arts stream exams. Among them, 40,499 students received first division honors, 65,532 students got second division, and 72,775 students earned third division.
In the Commerce stream, 17,307 students took the Class 12 exams. Among them, 5,915 students achieved first division honors, 6,087 students got second division, and 3,194 students received third division accolades.
In the Science stream, 54,460 students took the exams and did well. Among them, 23,552 students got first division, showing exceptional academic skills.
Additionally, 17,339 students achieved second division, and 8,062 students received third division, indicating a range of achievement levels in the group.
This year, AHSEC announced that there would be no ranking system. As a result, there was no list of top performers, officials said.
