Assam: Final photo electoral rolls for 5 Guwahati LACs published

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Office of the District Election Officer (DEO), Kamrup Metropolitan district, on Monday published the final Photo Electoral Rolls following the Special Revision, with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date.

The final electoral rolls have been released for five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) under Kamrup Metro district—33-Dispur, 34-Dimoria (SC), 35-New Guwahati, 36-Guwahati Central and 37-Jalukbari—in accordance with the schedule fixed by the Election Commission of India.

As per the published data, the district has a total of 1,218 polling stations and 10,49,644 general electors, including 5,05,429 male voters, 5,44,183 female voters and 32 third-gender voters. Dispur LAC has the highest number of electors at 2,43,176, while New Guwahati has 1,91,447 electors.

The constituency-wise distribution of polling stations includes 272 in Dispur, 262 in Dimoria (SC), 219 in New Guwahati, 218 in Guwahati Central and 247 in Jalukbari.

Interested citizens may inspect the final Photo Electoral Rolls at designated offices, including the offices of the respective Co-District Commissioners and the District Election Officer at Hengrabari. The rolls may also be inspected through the concerned Booth Level Officers.

Any appeal against the published final electoral rolls may be filed under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The first appeal may be made to the District Magistrate within 15 days of the Electoral Registration Officer’s order, while a second appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the District Magistrate’s order.

