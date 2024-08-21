Assam: Flood Fury in Guwahati City, Authorities Rush to Fix Potholed Roads

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati is reeling under artificial floods, worsened by massive potholes on city roads, which have emerged due to heavy rains and negligence by authorities. The potholes have significantly contributed to the artificial flooding, causing severe disruption to daily life. However, authorities have finally taken notice and begun filling the potholes with crushed stone, despite ongoing rain and waterlogging.

The public complained, frustrated and pointing out, “Many of these roads were recently constructed or repaired, only to deteriorate rapidly after the recent rains. They question the quality of construction and the lack of maintenance, which has led to frequent accidents, and said the authorities are always late in doing these major works.”

The citizens of the city said, “The authorities’ belated response has raised questions about their preparedness and commitment to addressing the city’s infrastructure woes. Filling potholes during the monsoon season is a temporary measure, as the repairs are unlikely to last long.”

Residents demand a more permanent solution, including proper road construction, regular maintenance, and effective drainage systems to mitigate artificial flooding. They urge authorities to take responsibility for their negligence and ensure that such crises are avoided in the future.

Another citizen said, “As the city struggles to cope with the artificial floods, the need for a comprehensive approach to infrastructure development and maintenance becomes increasingly evident. The authorities must prioritize the welfare of citizens and take concrete steps to address Guwahati’s infrastructure challenges.”

Also read: Guwahati Grapples With The Aftermath Of Heavy Showers As Floods Cause Inconvenience (sentinelassam.com)