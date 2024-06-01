Guwahati: Landslide in Chandmari Damages House, Prompts Evacuation

Guwahati: Another incident of landslide took place in the city on Friday. The incident led to the damage to one house, and its subsequent evacuation. The landslide took place in the Rudranagar area in Chandmari, leading to damages to the residences of Raju Das and Sewali Das. Soon after coming to know about the incident, the local administration evacuated the family to a safe location, away from where the landslide had taken place.

