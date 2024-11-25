Assam: Former Assam DGP NN Changkakati Passes Away in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former Assam DGP NN Changkakoti at a private hospital in Guwahati today. He was 90. His wife predeceased him. He was the founder president of Karunadhara, a Guwahati-based NGO. Assam Police mourns the passing away of NN Changkakoti this evening. The entire police family remembers him with fondness and remains grateful to him for his leadership. The Assam Police flag shall fly at half mast across all the Assam Police units as a mark of respect to the departed police leader.

