Assam: Fraud using fake letterhead, signature of minister held by Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A major financial fraud of stealing large amounts of money by forging the letterhead and signature of Minister Jogen Mohan came to light on Tuesday by the Crime Branch of Assam Police from Kokrajhar.

According to sources, the fraud identified Bibekananda Taid as having amassed cash and property worth around Rs 10 crore by forging the minister’s official letterhead and signature. The fraud used to utilise these fake documents for various ends, ranging from getting jobs, transfers, or even official favours in lieu of money. Said to belong to influential backgrounds, the accused is said to own multiple properties in the city and elsewhere, including multiple departmental stores in Jayanagar, Narengi, and Azara.

It was also mentioned that the accused was in possession of a firearm, and whenever any victim came asking questions regarding the documents, he would intimidate them with the gun and threaten them with dire consequences. He was arrested in the past by Basistha Police for the possession of unlicensed firearms.

