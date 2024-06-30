Assam: Free driving training in Kamrup (Metro) from July 1 in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Transport Department of Kamrup Metropolitan District has announced a month-long free training programme. This facility is, however, available only to students who are eligible to get two-wheelers under the under the Pragyan Bharati scheme of the state government.

The Transport Department has announced that the training programme will begin on July 1. Almost 3,000 students from the Karmrup Metropolitan District are eligible for this training, and 100 students will be trained at the district transport office located at Betkuchi every day.

Male and female students, who have scored 60% and 75% aggregate marks or above, respectively, in the Class XII board examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, will be eligible to receive the two-wheelers.

Also Read: Rash driving, lack of maintenance mar ASTC electric bus services in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)