Assam: Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School Completes 50 Years in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School is gearing up for its grand Golden Jubilee closing ceremony celebrations, scheduled to take place from October 25 to October 27. This momentous occasion marks 50 years of dedication to education, growth, and community building.

To commemorate this achievement, the school has organized various state-level competitions, including games, quizzes, recitations, and essay contests. These events have brought together students, teachers, and alumni, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and nostalgia. The school’s Golden Jubilee celebrations have been made possible through the collaborative efforts of its dedicated staff, students, and alumni.

President Bhupen Baruah and Secretary General Madhav Pathak expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the former students, whose invaluable contributions enabled the completion of two school gates. Notably, one of the gates was inaugurated by the school inspector, marking a significant moment in the celebration.

The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing together former students, current students, teachers, and former teachers. The event offers a unique opportunity for reunions, reminiscences, and reconnections. The school’s alumni, who have made significant contributions in various fields, will share their experiences and inspire the current generation.

Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School’s Golden Jubilee is a testament to its enduring legacy, commitment to excellence, and community engagement. As the school reflects on its 50-year journey, it also looks forward to shaping the future of its students, inspiring them to achieve greater heights.

