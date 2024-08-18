Tezpur University Inaugurates 500-Capacity Girls’ Hostel Named After Freedom Fighter Kanaklata Barua

Tezpur: Tezpur University inaugurated a state-of-the-art girls’ hostel, named after freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua. The 500 capacity girls’ hostel was inaugurated by Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University in presence of Tezpur University academic community.

“On this momentous occasion, we are remembering and honouring Kanaklata Barua, the freedom fighter. The hostel is envisioned to be more than just an accommodation facility. “We hope that the younger generation will be inspired by the valour and patriotism of Kanaklata” said the Vice Chancellor.

Earlier, unfurling the national flag, Prof. Singh urged the university community to be the engines of social change. “As centers of learning and debate, we are uniquely positioned to address the most pressing issues of our time. Our research should address local, national, and global challenges”, the Vice Chancellor appealed to all.

The Independent Day celebrations featured a series of performances, such as cultural performances, exhibitions, street play, sports activities etc. The University also organised Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, where an exhibition showcasing the pain & tragedy of the partition was highlighted. The Vice Chancellor also gave away certificates to NCC cadets for their various achievements.

