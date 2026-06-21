Assam gears up for mega yoga day with over 32 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) members

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), functioning under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, joined hands with the Department of AYUSH to organise state-wide celebrations for the International Day of Yoga 2026 on June 21, with the active involvement of women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The initiative sought to popularise yoga as a means of promoting healthy living and improving physical, mental and emotional well-being among SHG members and their families across rural Assam.

A central celebration was scheduled to be held in Guwahati in the presence of Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Borah were slated to participate in the Yoga Day programme in Golaghat.

According to ASRLM, yoga sessions were planned simultaneously in 23,498 villages across the state at 37,383 venues. Nearly 32.20 lakh SHG members were expected to take part, making it one of the largest community-driven observances of International Day of Yoga in Assam.

Ahead of the event, the Department of AYUSH had prepared a Common Yoga Protocol comprising basic asanas tailored for SHG members. Participants had been practising the prescribed routines since June 1 to ensure effective participation in the celebrations.

The Department of AYUSH also provided training to resource persons and supplied necessary materials and logistical support to facilitate the smooth conduct of yoga activities at the grassroots level.

Officials said the initiative reflected ASRLM’s commitment to holistic empowerment by combining health and wellness with its ongoing efforts to strengthen women’s collectives and improve rural livelihoods. They added that the programme aimed to create awareness about the long-term benefits of yoga and encourage its regular practice among rural households.

Also Read: AIIMS Guwahati to observe International Yoga Day 2026