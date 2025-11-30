Assam Government appointed Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury as Director of Medical Education

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned physician Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury has been appointed as the Directorate of Medical Education (i/c). According to an official order issued by Assam Government, he assumed charge of the post and began his duties formally.

Dr Choudhury joined government service in 2004 and as a Joint Director of medical education in 2007 and later served as Deputy Registrar at Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences from 2008 to 2016, where he contributed significantly to administrative affairs. In 2019, he took charge as Executive Director of the State Health Mission, playing an important role as a COVID warrior and extending notable support to Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during the pandemic.

He has published several poems, essays and writings on health-related topics. His poetry collection “Muk Tene Ekhon Gaoloi Loi Jaba” and his health-focused book “Swasthya Kotha” have been well received by readers in Assam.

