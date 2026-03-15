Assam government reshuffles IAS, ACS officers; new DCs for three districts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government shuffled several IAS and ACS officers, and three districts in the state got new district commissioners in the exercise. The Department of Personnel issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, the government has transferred and posted (i) Deba Prasad Misra, IAS, Secretary to the Administrative Reforms & Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department and Director of Training, Assam Administrative Staff College (addl.), as the District Commissioner, Hojai; (ii) MeghaNidhiDahal, IAS, MD, AIDC & Commissioner, Industries & Commerce, Assam (addl.) and CEO, Corporate Social Responsibility Authority of Assam (CSRAA), as District Commissioner, Dhubri; and (iii) GayatriDevidasHyalinge, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Finance Department, as District Commissioner, DimaHasao. HivareNisargGautam, IAS, Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office and Managing Director, Assam Urban Infrastructure and Development & Finance Corporation Ltd. (AUIDFCL) (addl.), is posted as MD, AIDC, as an additional charge.

Narendra Kumar Shah, IAS, Secretary to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur, is also posted as Commissioner, Industries & Commerce, Assam (addl.), and CEO, Corporate Social Responsibility Authority of Assam (CSRAA), as additional charges.

BidyutBikashBhagawati, ACS, District Commissioner, Hojai, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

NabadeepPathak, ACS, District Commissioner, Dhubri, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Administrative Reforms & Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department and Director of Training, Assam Administrative Staff College, as an additional charge.

MunindraNathNgatey, ACS, District Commissioner, DimaHasao, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Health & Family Welfare Department.

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