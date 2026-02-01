Assam Government Reshuffles Karbi Anglong Council Leadership

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has issued a notification effecting key administrative changes in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). As per an order from the Department of Personnel, Mukul Kumar Saikia has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Information Technology Department, where he previously served as Principal Secretary of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu. His services have been withdrawn from the Hill Areas Department, and he will assume his new charge, effective February 1, 2026. The transfer has been made in the interest of public service. In a related order, Dilip Terang, currently serving as Secretary of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu, has been allowed to officiate as in-charge Principal Secretary of KAAC until further orders.

