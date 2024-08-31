Assam Government Schools See Significant Improvement in Basic Infrastructure, UDISE+ Report Reveals

GUWAHATI: The basic infrastructure facilities in the government schools of Assam have been improved. According to the UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) report for the past two years, facilities of electrification, drinking water, boys' toilet, girls' toilet, school boundary walls, and ramp have almost been completed in 44,188 government schools in Assam.

In the case of electrification, according to the UDISE+ 2021-22 report, the number of schools having electrification facilities is 40,108, and the percentage of electrification is 90.77. On the other hand, according to the UDISE+ 2022-23 report, the number of schools having electrification facilities is 44,127 (99.86%). Currently, 61 government schools (0.14%) in Assam are without electrification facilities.

In the case of drinking water facilities, according to UDISE+ 2021-22, drinking water facilities are available in 42,801 (96.86%) government schools. As per the UDISE+ 2022-23 report, 43,396 (98.21%) government schools have drinking water facilities. However, 792 government schools (1.79%) are without drinking water facilities.

According to the UDISE+ 2021-22 report, a total of 41,468 government schools (93.84%) have boys' toilet facilities. The UDISE+ 2022-23 report shows the improvement of 43,547 (98.55%) government schools with boys' toilet facilities. Another 641 (1.45%) schools are yet to have boys' toilet facilities.

The UDISE+ 2021-22 report shows that out of 44,188 government schools, 42,892 (97.07%) government schools have girls' toilet facilities. According to the UDISE+ 2022-23 report, it shows that a good number of government schools have constructed girls' toilets. As per the report, in 2022-23, the number of schools having girls' toilets is 43,862 (99.26%). Still, 326 government schools (0.74%) are yet to have the facility of girls' toilets.

In case of the boundary wall of school, as per the report of UDISE+ 2021-22, only 21,958 (49.69%) government schools have constructed boundary walls, whereas, as per the UDISE+ 2022-23 report, the number of schools having boundary walls is 23,038 (52.14%). However, 21,150 government schools (47.86%) still have not constructed the boundary walls.

In case of the facility of school ramps, as per the UDISE+ 2021-22 report, out of 44,188 government schools, 40,246 (91.08%) schools have the facility of the ramps. According to the UDISE+ 2022-23 report, 43,028 (97.37%) government schools have the ramp facility. Currently, 1,160 (2.63%) government schools are yet to have the ramp facility.

