Assam Government To Construct Sluice Gate In Guwahati's Pandu Area To Tackle Floods

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to build a sluice gate with the aim of managing flood waters and avoiding such situation from occurring in the future.
During a recent visit to the flood-prone area, Sarma assured the residents that timely measures would be taken to solve the impending crisis.
Addressing the media, the CM highlighted the importance of critical infrastructure to combat flooding.
Emphasizing the government's commitment to deploy all available resources, CM Sarma said, “The authorities will construct a sluice gate in the Pandu area to streamline the floodwaters.”
The Assam CM added that the proposed project's objective of managing the flood situation has been exacerbated by the Brahmaputra River's backflow.
He also mentioned that the water levels of Brahmaputra River is expected to decrease today, thereby providing much-needed relief to the flood affected areas.
The locals have expressed serious concerns in this regard and have voiced their demand for the construction of sluice gate to mitigate flooding.
He responded to these concerns by confirming that he has consulted with engineers and has underscored his commitment of providing all necessary support for the project.
The proposed infrastructure aims to mitigate flood risks extensively by providing a resilient solution to safeguard Pandu area and the other surrounding communities from future inundations.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, accompanied by senior officials including the District Commissioner and representatives from various departments, conducted a comprehensive inspection of areas affected by artificial floods in Guwahati.
The tour covered multiple locations including Rukminigaon, Downtown, Sarumataria, the Oil India Pipeline vicinity, the Income Tax Office area, Gurudwara in Bashishta Chariali, Dispur Last Gate, the vicinity of Ganesh Temple in Ganeshguri and others, where he observed firsthand the impact of recent flooding.
