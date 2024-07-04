Assam Government To Construct Sluice Gate In Guwahati's Pandu Area To Tackle Floods

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to build a sluice gate with the aim of managing flood waters and avoiding such situation from occurring in the future.

During a recent visit to the flood-prone area, Sarma assured the residents that timely measures would be taken to solve the impending crisis.

Addressing the media, the CM highlighted the importance of critical infrastructure to combat flooding.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to deploy all available resources, CM Sarma said, “The authorities will construct a sluice gate in the Pandu area to streamline the floodwaters.”