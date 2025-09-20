Assam Government to Continue Twinning of School Programme this Year

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to continue its Twinning of School Programme this year, aimed at fostering collaboration between government and private schools to enhance learning outcomes, cultural exchange, and holistic student development.

In a directive issued by Dr. Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, all District Mission Coordinators have been instructed to ensure effective implementation of the programme during 2025.

The initiative, which was successfully carried out across the state last year, pairs schools as “twins” to share best practices, resources, and innovative teaching approaches. Each school will be partnered with another government or private institution and notified officially.

As per the guidelines, districts must conduct a review of last year’s activities and prepare a comprehensive action plan for this year. Partner schools will exchange information on enrolment, infrastructure, resources, student performance, and jointly prepare an activity calendar with timelines.

To support the programme, Rs 2,000 per school will be provided, which must be utilized by October 30, 2025. Schools are required to maintain proper documentation of activities, supported with photographs.

