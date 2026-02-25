Assam Governor Acharya attends health camp under Sewa Sankalp Saptah

GUWAHATI: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended a health camp at Jahajghat LP School in Guwahati on Tuesday as part of Sewa Sankalp Saptah organized by Lok Bhavan. The camp was organized in association with the National Health Mission, Assam, to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services. The Governor reviewed the services offered at the camp, distributed wheelchairs to Divyangjan and handed over Nikshay Mitra kits to caregivers of tuberculosis patients. He also announced a one-time grant to the school to strengthen its infrastructure and development.

Addressing the gathering, he said service to humanity reflected national duty and social responsibility. He highlighted improvements in healthcare delivery under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressed preventive healthcare and community participation. He urged citizens, particularly youth, to adopt healthy practices and engage in community service.

A total of 216 beneficiaries availed services at the camp. Senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, National Health Mission and other dignitaries attended the programme, stated a press release.

