Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit India this week, hold talks with Narendra Modi

Ottawa: Expanding Canada-India relationship will be in focus as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visits India later this week during which he will first travel to Mumbai and then visit New Delhi, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. He will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations," a statement released by Canadian Prime Minister's Office stated on Monday.

After concluding his engagements in India, Carney will travel to Australia and then head to Japan. His visit to India, Australia and Japan is scheduled from February 26 to March 7. "Through these visits to three of Canada's strongest Indo-Pacific partners, the Prime Minister will deepen regional ties that are critical to our security and prosperity," Carney's office stated. (IANS)

