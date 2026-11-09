Assam Governor celebrates Diwali with elderly women at Sonapur old age home

Guwahati: In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and togetherness, Assam Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrated Diwali with the elderly women residing at the Government Old Age Home, Sonapur in Guwahati, today.

The Governor joined the mothers in lighting diyas, sharing the warmth and joy of the festival and making the occasion memorable through his affectionate presence.

Wishing the mothers on the occasion, Governor Shri Acharya said that Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and wiping ignorance to gain knowledge. He said that the lives of senior citizens embody invaluable experiences, sacrifices and dedication. "The society and nation that we take pride in today stand on the strong foundations laid by generations of elders", the Governor observed.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'' the world is one family, the Governor said that the spirit of togetherness, mutual care and respect is deeply rooted in Indian society, with the elders being its guiding force and the custodians of the traditions, values and collective wisdom. He said that the true prosperity of any society is reflected in the dignity, affection and care it extends to its elderly members.

Requesting the management of the old age home to provide every resident with a warm, caring and homely environment, the Governor said that no elderly person should ever feel lonely or neglected, stated a press release.

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