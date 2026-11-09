Assam: Jamiat, Anfar Foundation announce Rs 3.60 crore housing aid for 4,500 flood-hit families

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a major humanitarian initiative, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Anfar Foundation announced financial assistance of Rs 3.60 crore for the reconstruction of houses belonging to flood-affected families in Upper Assam at a public meeting held at M.C. Club, Nazira, on November 5.

Addressing a gathering of more than 500 people, Maulana Mustaq Anfar, president of Assam State Jamiat and chief patron of Anfar Foundation, assured the people that he and his organisation would continue to stand by the people of Upper Assam in times of distress.

The relief initiative was undertaken under the leadership of Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, president of All India Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, along with Maulana Mustaq Anfar and his associates, following the devastating floods that hit Upper Assam from July 19.

It may be recalled that on August 12, Maulana Mustaq Anfar, accompanied by office-bearers of Assam State Jamiat and Anfar Foundation, visited the flood-affected areas and interacted with victims at M.C. Club, Nazira, to assess the extent of the devastation.

During the visit, Maulana Anfar emphasised that supporting families who had lost almost everything was a humanitarian responsibility. He appealed to people to extend help to the affected families, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. On that occasion, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore, while Assam State Jamiat and Anfar Foundation jointly pledged Rs 1.25 crore for flood relief. Earlier, from July 29, the two organisations had distributed food supplies worth approximately Rs 30 lakh among flood victims in different parts of Upper Assam.

At the November 5 meeting, Maulana Mustaq Anfar announced that Rs 3.60 crore would be provided to approximately 4,500 flood-affected families in Upper Assam to help them reconstruct their damaged houses. He said the distribution of assistance had already commenced. He also announced a contribution of Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The meeting was presided over by noted social worker and advocate Mahendra Bhuyan. Social worker Wasim Ahmed explained the objectives of the programme, while senior journalist Syed Khairul Hassan delivered the welcome address.

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