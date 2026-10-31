Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates ISKCON’s Golden Jubilee celebrations

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the two-day Golden Jubilee celebrations of ISKCON Assam at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, marking 50 years of the organisation's spiritual and social service.

The Governor paid tribute to ISKCON founder A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada and congratulated the organisation's spiritual leaders, devotees and volunteers on completing five decades of service. He said ISKCON Assam had contributed to spreading Lord Krishna's teachings and promoting compassion, discipline, morality and humanity.

Acharya highlighted the contributions of Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhavdeva to Assam's spiritual heritage, noting that the Neo-Vaishnavite movement had shaped the state's religious, cultural and social life through Namghars and Satras. He also appreciated ISKCON's efforts to guide young people towards ethical values and self-discipline.

The Governor expressed hope that ISKCON Assam would expand its work in spiritual education, humanitarian service, youth empowerment and social harmony. He also referred to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Maa Kamakhya Corridor projects as initiatives aimed at strengthening India's spiritual heritage.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Barpeta Satra Satradhikar Dr Babul Chandra Das and senior ISKCON representatives attended the programme, a press release said.

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