Assam Governor celebrates pre-Diwali with Lok Bhavan staff, highlights festival's message

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrated a pre-Diwali programme with officers and staff of Lok Bhavan on Friday, extending his greetings and highlighting the festival's message of the triumph of good over evil.

Acharya said Diwali reflected India's civilisational values and reminded people that true enlightenment came from upholding truth, compassion, righteousness and selfless service.

As part of the celebrations, various competitions were organised for children of Lok Bhavan under the banner 'Lok Bhavan Assam Ke Pahal - Navdeep Viksit Bharat Ke Nirman Mein'. The Governor distributed prizes to the winners in recognition of their participation and achievements.

The programme also featured the distribution of sweets among officers and staff, promoting the spirit of sharing, affection and togetherness associated with the festival, a press release said.

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