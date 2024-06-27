Assam: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria felicitates team IIT-G for its achievements

GUWAHATI: In recognition of achieving 344th rank among the higher educational institutions in the QS World Ranking 2025, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria today felicitated Director IIT-G Prof. Devendra Jalihal and his team at a function held at Raj Bhavan here today.

It may be noted that IIT Guwahati, besides the 344th rank, has also bagged the 87th rank globally in SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2024, the 4th rank in chemistry, the 5th rank in physical sciences, and the 7th rank in all institutions category under the 287th rank globally in academics in the Nature Index Ranking 2024.

Speaking on the felicitation programme, Governor Kataria congratulated team IIT-G and said, “It is a proud moment for IIT Guwahati as well as for the people of Assam.”.

The Governor said that IIT Guwahati has presented an ideal ambience for teaching, learning, and cutting-edge research and development activities, fostering an ecosystem of academic excellence and top-notch technical education in the entire country. This institute has produced and nurtured globally competitive human resources and carried out cutting edge research that has benefited society significantly.

To sustain the robust education system and for capacity building of the institutions of higher education in the state, Kataria asked the Director of IIT-G to arrange an orientation programme for the faculties of the other universities in the state. He also hailed the efforts of the Chief Minister and said that he is very keen on providing all facilities for upgrading higher education in the state. The governor further hoped that in the coming days, IIT Guwahati would acquire greater global prominence and that the graduates of this institute would lead the nation in every sphere of life.

Advisor Chancellor’s Secretariat Prof. Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries to the Governor Swapna Dutta Deka and Kabita Deka, VCs of Cotton University, KKHSOU, ASTU, Pragjyotishpur University, Director of the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Dean of Public Relations, Branding, and Ranking Prof. P.K. Iyer, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria offers puja at Kamakhya temple (sentinelassam.com)