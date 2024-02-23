Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria notes role of senior citizens in societal development

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said senior citizens possess the treasure of knowledge and their knowledge and experience should be used as guiding light to run the society. The Governor was attending a state-level convention of senior citizens organized by the Senior Citizens Welfare Council, Govt. of Assam under Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Government of Assam in collaboration with Senior Citizens Association of Assam at Srimanta Sankardeva International auditorium here today.

Speaking at the function, the Governor said that Senior citizens are the base and pillars of a society. He said that the senior citizens are associated with different fields and thereby earn great experiences. They have the treasure of knowledge and their knowledge and experience should be used as guiding light to run the society. Therefore, their knowledge and expertise should be utilized to lead our society in a constructive way.

Governor Kataria also said that most of the senior citizens nowadays are aware of keeping a good health and are in good state of mind and have the capacity to work hard. Therefore, their energy, intellect and knowledge are the pathways for the growth of the nation. He also said that as compared to the 2011 census, the 2021 one had shown that the number of senior citizens has increased. The Governor, therefore, said that some groups should be formed with the senior citizens and the same should be used in different sectors such as education, culture, agriculture etc. for the balanced growth of the society.

The Governor also said that the elderly should be encouraged to get out of a ‘retirement mentality’. He said senior citizens can get retired from their job but they can never retire from their zeal to work for humanity and the society. The period after retirement from job can be productively used as an opportunity to complete many unfinished tasks and expand horizons, to look beyond the self and the family and work for community. “Active participation and involvement in society is the mantra which can ensure independence, dignity and self - fulfillment of the elderly,” the Governor added.

Kataria also said that a compassionate and caring society values each of its members. If the youth have energy, the elderly have knowledge and experience. “All we need to do is provide them opportunities to be productive. We need to ensure their happiness and we certainly need their blessings. I call upon each and every citizen of our society to do their utmost to ensure the welfare of the elderly in our country and create opportunities for them to enrich our society and contribute to the growth and progress of our nation”, the Governor exhorted.

Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Kumar Dass, Chancellor of Nagaland University Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Commissioner and Secretary of Social Justice and Empowerment Department Virendra Mittal, Chairman of Senior Citizens Welfare Council Dr. Pradip Tahakuri, along with a host of other dignitaries and senior citizens, attended the convention.

Also Read: Assam: Biennial conference of Biswanath district Senior Citizen’s Forum concluded