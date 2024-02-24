Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria takes stock of development work in Hailakandi District

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria chaired a meeting with the heads of the departments and took stock of the development works along with the prevailing law and order of Hailakandi District at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office today.

In his second review meeting with the district administration of Hailakandi district, the governor emphasised the importance of Aadhaar seeding, noting that the district lags behind even though the state average is higher. He also underscored the need to provide MGNREGA facilities to those in need, ensuring the guarantee of 100 days of work and integrating workers into agricultural activities to help them generate livelihoods.

Addressing the Public Health Engineering Department, the Governor urged expediting the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission while commending the progress made in the Swachh Bharat Mission. He also emphasised the importance of focusing on effective waste management systems.

On the education front, the governor said that the vacant teaching positions in high schools will be filled very soon. He reiterated the need to improve the student-teacher ratio.

Regarding the irrigation department, the governor stressed the importance of implementing the Solar Power MDTW scheme. He inquired about the procedures the officials follow to address any issues farmers may encounter with the solar plants, emphasising the importance of effective communication to address the issue.

Additionally, the governor encouraged officials to conduct self-reviews to identify areas for improvement and ensure effective outcomes in their respective sectors.

Besides, the governor reviewed many other schemes, such as PMJDY, PMSBY, and APY, under social security schemes, a press release said.

Also Read: Guwahati: National Health Mission Assam aims at health services for unreached

Also Watch: