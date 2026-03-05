Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrates Holi with 38th Battalion of Assam Rifles at Silchar

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday joined the jawans and officers of the 38th Battalion of the Assam Rifles at Srikona, Silchar, to celebrate the festival of Holi in an atmosphere filled with warmth, pride and patriotic fervour.

Interacting with the jawans, the Governor conveyed his heartfelt greetings and expressed deep appreciation for their exemplary service to the nation. He said that being among the soldiers on a festival symbolizing joy and unity was a moment of personal honour and emotional connection. Their discipline, resilience and quiet determination, he noted, stand as a source of inspiration for every citizen.

The Governor underlined that the Assam Rifles has consistently played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and fostering confidence across the Northeast. He observed that beyond guarding the nation’s frontiers, the force has built enduring bonds with local communities, reinforcing trust and stability in remote and sensitive areas.

Highlighting the deeper significance of the festival, he said that Holi represents renewal, reconciliation and the victory of righteousness. The courage displayed daily by the jawans in challenging terrains and demanding operational environments reflects these very values of perseverance and moral strength.

The Governor also commended the wide range of civic action initiatives undertaken by the Assam Rifles, including medical outreach, educational assistance and relief efforts during emergencies. Such initiatives, he said, have strengthened the bond between the force and the people, making the Assam Rifles a trusted partner in the region’s progress. He acknowledged with gratitude the support of the soldiers’ families, describing them as silent contributors to national security. Their sacrifices and encouragement, he said, provide the emotional foundation that enables the jawans to discharge their duties with steadfast commitment.

Referring to the ongoing transformation of the Northeast, the Governor noted that improved infrastructure, enhanced connectivity and expanding economic opportunities are ushering in a new chapter of growth. He emphasized that sustained peace and security remain the cornerstone of this progress, and the Assam Rifles continues to play an indispensable role in ensuring a stable environment for development, a press release stated.

