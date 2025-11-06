Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates 79th Palasbari Raax festival

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The historic 79th edition of the Palasbari Raax festival was inaugurated on Wednesday evening in a grand ceremony by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the new market of Palasbari, marking the beginning of a 15-day-long cultural and spiritual extravaganza dedicated to Lord Krishna.

The opening day of the festival, which coincides with the death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, began with a soulful group performance of his evergreen song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe.” A special tribute was also paid to the Late musical legend Zubeen Garg, as a 17-foot-tall statue of the singer was unveiled, followed by a collective rendition of ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut.’

In his inaugural address, Governor Acharya lauded the people of South Kamrup for preserving the age-old tradition of Raax, saying, “The Raax festival of Palasbari is not just a celebration of devotion, but a reflection of our cultural identity and unity. It beautifully blends faith, music, and art, keeping alive the spiritual legacy of Lord Krishna in modern times.”

Earlier in the evening, Raax celebration committee President Monimoy Kar hoisted the festival flag. A commemorative book was released by Syed Zarir Hussain, Editor-in-Chief of News Live.

Among the distinguished guests present were Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria, Kamrup Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjib Saikia, Palasbari Circle Officer Dr Ankita Sharma, Palasbari Co-District Superintendent Jan Kishore Gogoi, along with several other dignitaries and local leaders.

The Raax festival, being organized at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh, features 42 thematic stalls, innovative lighting setups, and the main entrance gate modelled after Rang Ghar, designed by artisans from South Kamrup. The 15-day event will continue till November 19, featuring cultural evenings, devotional performances, and folk traditions celebrating the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.

A media interaction has been scheduled on November 6, followed by a series of cultural programmes from November 7 to November 9, and a Dharmalochoni Sabha on November 10, where prominent speakers including Biswajit Das, Dr Sunil Mohanty, and Mahesh Mahanta will participate. The Raax Committee expressed hope that this year’s celebration would attract record participation from devotees and art lovers across Assam.

