Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to inaugurate 79th Palasbari Raax festival from November 5

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The 79th edition of the historic Palasbari Raax festival, one of South Kamrup’s most cherished cultural and religious festivals, will be celebrated this year from November 5 to 19 with a 15-day-long series of colourful events and devotional performances dedicated to Lord Krishna.

The Raax festival committee announced the details during a press conference held at the festival office on Thursday. Committee President Monimoy Kar and joint secretaries Pankaj Das and Arup Das said this year’s event would feature several unique attractions.

The opening day, November 5, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, will begin with a group performance of his immortal song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe.’ A 17-foot-tall statue of Late musical legend Zubeen Garg will also be unveiled at the venue as a mark of tribute, followed by a collective rendition of ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut.’

The festival, being organized at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh, will include 42 thematic stalls with advanced lighting setups both inside and outside the main mandap. The main gate will be dedicated to Zubeen Garg and designed in the style of Rang Ghar by local artisans from South Kamrup.

On the inaugural day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will formally open the Raas festival at 6:10 pm. The day’s programme will also include flag hoisting by President Monimoy Kar, lamp lighting by Executive President Lakshi Kakati, and the release of a book by Syed Zarir Hussain, Editor-in-Chief of News Live.

Distinguished guests at the opening ceremony will include MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Rashmi Barua Gogoi, Palasbari Co-District SP Jan Kishore Gogoi, and Green Oscar winner Dr Purnima Devi Barman among others.

The festival’s schedule features a range of events — a media interaction on November 6 and cultural evenings from November 7 to 9. On November 10 at 6 pm, a religious discussion session (Dharmalochoni Sabha) will be held, where the chief speaker will be Biswajit Das, Editor-in-Chief of Asomiya Khabar. The other speakers will include Dr Sunil Mohanty, Kshetra Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Assam Kshetra, and Mahesh Mahanta.

From November 11 to 17, various thematic cultural programmes, including Bhupendra Sangeet and folk culture festivals, will be held every evening. The final two days, November 18 and 19, will be dedicated to Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary and the closing ceremony, respectively.

On November 18, the cultural stage will be inaugurated by former Minister Jatin Mali, with lamp lighting by music director and lyricist Ibsonlal Baruah. The concluding session on November 19 will feature Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka as chief guest, along with MLA Hemanga Thakuria, DC Deba Kumar Mishra, SSP Sanjeev Saikia, State BJP invitee member Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, and BJP executive member Anup Kumar Medhi.

