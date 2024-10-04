Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrates birthday with inmates of old age home

GUWAHATI: In a heartwarming display of community engagement, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday visited the Mother Old Age Home in Guwahati and interacted with the inmates there.

During his visit, Governor Acharya engaged in meaningful interactions with the inmates, seeking their blessings, wisdom, and experiences. The governor expressed his profound joy for being able to celebrate his 70th birthday with the sisters and mothers of the Old Age Home.

“Their smiles are a source of inspiration. Moreover, spending time with these important members of our community, has reinforced my commitment to serving and honouring them,” the governor added. Acharya moreover said, “A society develops only when every member of it enjoys the right of living and dignity.”

The governor said, “There is no better way to celebrate another year of my life than giving back to those who have paved the way for us for all these years.” During his visit, the governor shared cake, fruits, horlicks, sweets, and other refreshments with the inmates.

Earlier on Thursday, Governor Acharya visited Maa Kamakhya Temple and Maa Bagala Temple and took blessings from the goddesses and prayed for the welfare of all sections of the people of the society, stated a press release.

