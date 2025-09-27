Financial assistance distributed to Durga Puja Committees in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira Co-District Commissioner’s office hosted a ceremony to formally distribute financial assistance to selected Durga Puja committees of Nazira constituency on September 26. The event was presided over by Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram (IAS), in the presence of Nazira constituency MLA Debabrata Saikia and Tai Ahom Development Council Chairman Mayur Borgohain.

During the ceremony, a total of 33 puja committees received financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each. Assistant Commissioner Arunabh Sonowal and officials from the Durga Puja committees were also present at the event.

