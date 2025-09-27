Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Kamakhya temple on Navratri

GUWAHATI: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by the First Lady Kumud Devi visited the sacred Shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple on Friday. During the visit, the Governor offered prayers at the holy shrine and sought the divine blessings of Maa Kamakhya. He prayed for the welfare, happiness and prosperity of all citizens of Assam and extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the pious occasion of Navratri, stated a press release.

