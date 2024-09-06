Assam: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Felicitates Veteran Teacher on Teachers’ Day

GUWAHATI: Celebration of Teachers’ Day received a novelty as Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid a visit to the residence of a veteran primary school teacher, Nabin Chandra Das (94) at Fuluguri village in Palashbari and felicitated him with a memento, citation, angabastra, shawl, flower garland, xorai, japi, gamosa, fruit basket, an umbrella, and dakshina of Rs. 21,000. The Governor offered the veteran teacher the chair meant for him while he sat on a different chair, as a mark of his respect to the teacher.

The Governor talked to the teacher, and besides looking back at his long and crucial role as a teacher, he enquired about his health and contribution. The Governor thanked and expressed his gratitude to the teacher, as he was responsible for churning the human resources and helped transform his students into respectable citizens of the country.

The Governor said, “I express my gratitude and respect to Nabin Chandra Das for his invaluable contribution, dedication, and service in the field of education. He deserves all accolades and respect from society. His dedication and commitment to the cause of education and teaching are indeed a source of inspiration to the posterity. Coming to his residence, paying a visit to him, and talking to him has become a fulfilling moment on the special occasion of Teachers’ Day.”

Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medi and District Commissioner Kirti Jalli also accompanied the Governor to the teacher’s residence.

Earlier, Governor Acharya, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, paid rich floral tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at a function held at Raj Bhavan. Expressing his feelings on the occasion, Acharya said that the role of the teachers and their dedication and perseverance are fundamental in shaping students and building the future of the nation. The invaluable role of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as a statement, philosopher, educationist, and later as the President of India, was outstanding. His profound wisdom and vast knowledge continue to inspire and influence generations even today.

The Governor further observed that education is the most potential force to shape the future of the nation. Referring to Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a centrally sponsored scheme to fund states and UTs institutions with the vision to attain higher levels of access, equity, and excellence in higher education with greater efficiency, the Governor thanked the Prime Minister for his vision in achieving the full potential of the nation through education, stated a press release.

