Assam: 63rd Teachers’ Day celebrated in Darang and Nagaon with grandeur

MANGALDAI: The 63rd Teachers’ Day was celebrated at the District Library auditorium in Darang district on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by District Commissioner of Darang Munindra Nath Ngatey in presence of Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das and former legislator Gurujyoti Das. In the beginning the District Commissioner, Additional District Commissioner and dignitaries laid floral tribute in front of the portrait of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. In his inaugural address, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey spoke on the tradition of ‘Guru - Shishya Parampara’ in our society, and the need for it. He urged the teachers to prepare themselves to cope with the current technology. 47 outstanding teachers of the district were felicitated at the function. The meeting was attended by a large number of teachers, scholars, prominent citizens, students, officers and employees of the district administration and education department.

NAGAON: On occasion of Teacher’s Say, Nagaon Lions Club on Thursday ceremonially felicitated two senior and retired teachers at their respective doorsteps.

The members of the club led by its president Ajay Mittal, Biswajit Mahanta, Madan Shaha, Mulchand Agarwal, Gurusharan Singh, Gouri Sengupta, Nanu Das, Saranga Ballav Goswami, Harbhajan Singh, Bakul Bora, Indrajit Bathra, Surendra Karwa and others rushed to the residences of Ramakanta Mishra, the retired Head master of Maruwari Hindi High School, Nagaon and Tagar Mahanta, retired teacher of Barhampur Gumuthagaon Lower Primary school respectively. The members of the club felicitated both the retired teachers with a phulam gamusa, memento, pen and packets of sweets.

Earlier, Ajoy Mittal, president of the club initiated the celebration of Teacher’s Day like the previous years by garlanding the portrait of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and also lightened the earthen lamp at the portrait of Radhakrishnan at its office auditorium here.

Also Read: BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary Lays Foundation for Key Educational Projects in Udalguri, Launches Free Coaching for Job Aspirants

Also Watch: