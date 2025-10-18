Pay tribute to Zubeen Garg responsibly: Guwahati Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police on Friday issued a second public advisory, urging citizens to pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg in a responsible manner—without disrupting traffic or inconveniencing residents. The appeal comes ahead of a planned gathering at Ulubari, below the flyover, scheduled for Saturday, October 18, at 4 pm—an event that police say is being organized without prior permission or official intimation.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Guwahati Police clarified that while no formal permission is required to pay homage to the iconic singer, tributes must be conducted in ways that maintain public order and ensure the smooth functioning of daily life.

“No one needs our permission to pay tribute to our dearest Zubeen Garg. However, we must ensure that traffic is not disrupted and that the normal life of people—who are also ardent fans of Zubeen Garg—remains unaffected,” the statement read.

Authorities suggested that organizers consider holding such events at open spaces like Latasil or Chandmari grounds, or other designated venues where prior approval can be obtained. Officials explained that these locations are better suited for managing large gatherings, helping to avoid congestion in busy urban areas.

“This tribute to our heartthrob should spread love and harmony, not cause inconvenience to fellow citizens,” the post added, appealing to fans to uphold the message of peace, unity, and compassion that Zubeen Garg embodied throughout his life and music.

The latest advisory follows a similar appeal issued earlier this week after a spontaneous tribute under the Six Mile flyover led to minor traffic disruptions. Police had then urged fans to commemorate the artiste in a manner that does not interfere with public movement or safety.

