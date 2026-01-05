Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates Sanskaar Shaala for children

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday inaugurated the Sanskaar Shaala programme for children aged 4 to 14, organized by the Marwari Sammelan, Kamrup Shakha, at Lohia Lions Auditorium in Guwahati. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said values formed the foundation of individual character and social harmony, and stressed the importance of value-based education alongside formal learning. He said children must be instilled with Indian values, social responsibility and family traditions from an early age, and described Sanskaar Shaala as a meaningful initiative to preserve cultural and moral heritage. Referring to India’s ancient scriptures, the Governor said moral guidance remained essential in a technology-driven world, and noted that national progress must be balanced with ethics and compassion. He also praised the Marwari community for its emphasis on ethics and social service. Several dignitaries, including leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Sammelan, were present at the programme, stated a press release.

